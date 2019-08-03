Call to action in Ca.

California’s three largest energy companies have announced a coordinated wildfire safety and awareness campaign to prepare Californians for the threat of extreme weather and potential power outages during times of increased wildfire danger. The statewide Power of Being Prepared campaign is being led jointly by San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison (SCE) and PG&E, at the direction of the California Public Utilities Commission. The multimedia and multilingual awareness campaign includes radio ads, preparedness resources and a website, www.prepareforpowerdown.com.

It is a call to action for all Californians to take important steps to get ready before the 2019 wildfire season, such as having a personal safety plan in place for every member of your household (including pets), planning for medical needs, and updating their contact information with their energy company.