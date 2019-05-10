Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles

News Briefs
May 10, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
News Briefs Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Summit promotion Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles

May 10, 2019

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is urging Californians to make sure they are protected against measles. Vaccination is especially critical for those who plan to travel internationally.

In 2019 to date, there have been 38 cases of measles in California. This is an increase of 15 cases from last week, and compares with 11 cases at this time in 2018. Of the 2019 cases, 14 cases were in international travelers, 22 cases were due to spread from travelers to persons in California, and 2 cases are of unknown source. 

Measles is currently widespread in many countries.

“Vaccination is the only way to ensure you and your family members will not get measles,” said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Karen Smith. “Many countries are currently experiencing widespread measles activity. Make sure you and your family are fully vaccinated before travelling internationally, and contact your healthcare provider immediately if anyone develops a rash and a fever while you are abroad, or when you return.”

The international travel associated with the 2019 California cases include India, Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and the Ukraine.

Individuals returning from international travel should call their healthcare provider for advice and avoid contact with other people if measles symptoms develop. Measles begins with a fever that lasts for several days, followed by a cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red eye) and a rash. The rash typically appears first on the face, along the hairline, and behind the ears and then affects the rest of the body. Infected people are usually contagious from about 4 days before their rash starts to 4 days afterwards. 