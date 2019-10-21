Californians drink during lunch

California had an 11.32 percent drunk driving fatality rate during brunch hours, making it the 17th ‘booziest brunching’ state in America.

Key Findings:

California had a total of 348 impaired driving fatalities during brunch from 2013 to 2017 - the 2nd most overall brunch drunk driving fatalities over that time period.

In 2017, California had 87 drunk driving fatalities during brunch hours. In 2013, it had 60 drunk driving fatalities.

From 2013-2017, there were 3,901 fatal drunk driving car crashes in the brunch hours in America.

Nationwide, 10.83% of fatal car crashes during brunch hours involved drunk drivers.

You can view all the state rankings here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/booziest-brunching-states