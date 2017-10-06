News
October 6, 2017
California Survivors of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Can Apply To State for Help

October 5, 2017

 

Sacramento, CA –The California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) is encouraging residents impacted by the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday, October 1 in Las Vegas to contact them at 1-800-777- 9229 for assistance, guidance and aid.

 

Help is available for survivors of those who were killed, anyone who was injured and those in attendance at the concert, as well as their immediate family members.

 

CalVCB can help pay for funeral expenses, medical bills, mental health treatment, lost wages and more. Applications are available on CalVCB’s website at www.victims.ca.gov.

 

CalVCB can also help victims and their families apply to both the California Victim Compensation Program and the Nevada Victim Compensation Program, in order to maximize the benefits available in each state.

 

Survivors and family members are encouraged to apply now, regardless of whether or not expenses have been incurred.

 

For those who would like assistance in applying, or want to know more about resources available, contact your local victim advocate at https://victims.ca.gov/victims/localhelp.aspx.

 

Contact: Janice Mackey, (916) 491-3821

janice.mackey@victims.ca.gov

@helpingvictims

 