Thursday, November 17

• The Beach Boys 50 Years of Good Vibrations, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For tickets and more information call the LBC Box Office at (707) 546-3600.

Friday, November 18

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free Admission. For more information, call (707) 331-4348.

• Psychological Shamanism - An Intro to Western Shamanism with Jan Ogren,

Songbird Friday Flock Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, (707) 795-2398, suggested donation $10-$20. Do you feel a calling and an urge for deeper connection to nature and the spirit world? Do you want a safe, supportive and joyful place to explore? Come learn about Western Shamanism and how you can increase creativity and decrease reactivity, allowing you to be more fully alive, www.JanOgren.net or go to info@songbirdcenter.org.

• One Cold Gathering, SAY Finley Dream Center, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is a candlelight vigil for the 663 homeless youth sleeping outside in Sonoma County tonight. Admission: $10 gift cards to BIG 5 or Target. Questions? Call Breno Gouvea (707) 544-3299 x209. Learn more at onecoldnight.org.

• Bell, Book and Candle performing onstage at the Isis Oasis, 20889 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, preceded by an Egyptian Mediterranean buffet dinner at the Isis Oasis dining pavilion, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the show with a $5 discount for seniors 65 and over. The dinner at the Isis Oasis Dining Pavilion is $20. Group discounts are available. For more information, call Avi Lind at (707) 867-6866.

Saturday, November 19

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy the animated classic ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on the big screen and help prepare a re-creation of Snoopy’s Thanksgiving meal of toast, popcorn and jelly beans from the classic television holiday special, along with hands-on crafts and other fun family activities. Bring two cans of food to donate to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in exchange for one free child's admission.

Sunday, November 20

• Giving Thanks in Homestead Gardens, Artful Arrangements is hosting their third annual Giving Thanks at the Gardens, a free family gathering from 2-4 p.m., 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. The guided tour of the century-old homestead grounds is 2 p.m. sharp. See wood splitting, brush chipping, chickens, and pass through The Portal of Time – from the past into the future! Children, with a parent’s help, will plant a plant to take home to nurture together. Photos will be taken of the plantings to send out later! It’s free. Call Diane to register at (707) 664-8656. www.artfularrangements.org.

Monday, November 21

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m.-noon, Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, enjoy stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from October-February and on the last Monday of every month from March-September. Cost: $5 per child and up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m.; after 11:00 am, regular museum admission applies.

Tuesday, November 22

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission Free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at 707-900-8040.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park. Meeting will be televised on Channel 26 or catch it on city’s web site at www.ci.rohnert-park.ca.us/city_hall.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Catch meeting on city’s web site at www.cotaticityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.

Wednesday, November 23

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Carol,’ 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15-$33. For more information, call (707) 523-4185.

Thursday, November 24

• Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, November 25

• Spreckels Performing Arts Center is presenting “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at the Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. Show starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets, $16 to $26. Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m. Cost is $15 - $33. For more information, call 707-523-4185.

• Charles Schultz Museum, presents cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos for live performances and cartoon workshops throughout the day. Starts at 10 a.m.

Saturday, November 26

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park., 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, $16-$26. Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Carol,’ 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m. Cost is $15-$33. For more information, call (707) 523-4185.

• The Nutcracker, Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $15-$25 admission, call (707) 338-1013 for additional information and group discounts.

Sunday, November 27

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park., 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, $16-$26. Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, presents, the annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert, 3 p.m., performed by the acclaimed San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. The performance features classic holiday favorites, alongside some new works that are sure to warm your heart and get you in the festive mood. A portion of the proceeds will benefit face to face HIV prevention and care services program. Tickets are $19 - $50 and on sale now through the Luther Burbank Center fox office.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m. Cost is $15 - $33. For more information, call 707-523-4185.

• The Nutcracker, Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $15-$25 admission, call (707) 338-1013 for additional information and group discounts.

Monday, November 28

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m.-noon, Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, enjoy stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from October-February and on the last Monday of every month from March-September. Cost: $5 per child and up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m.; after 11:00 am, regular museum admission applies.

Tuesday, November 29

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission Free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Wednesday, November 30

• Jewish Film Festival, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 8:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County presents the 21st annual Jewish Film Festival. This year's lineup features: “Wounded Land,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem,” “Fire Birds,” “Fever at Dawn,” “Moos,” and “In Search of Israeli Cuisine.” Cost $10-$75. For more information, contact the Jewish Community Center at (707) 526-5538.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, after hours mixer at Red Lobster, 6440 Redwood Drive, 5:30-7 p.m., free to attend and open to all so bring business cards and a friend.

Thursday, December 1

• Holiday Cheer Pub Stroll, downtown Cotati, 6 p.m.

• Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance presents "The Bluebird," 10 a.m., Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Admission prices from $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID. SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

• Dining Out for Life: Dine out at any participating restaurant on this day and they'll donate 25-50 percent of the day's sales to Food for Thought and life-giving nutritional programs at no additional cost to you. A record number of Sonoma County eateries are part of Dining Out for Life this year, get the full list at www.fftfoodbank.org.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Carol,’ 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15-$33. For more information, call (707) 523-4185.