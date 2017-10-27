Cal Skate offers fun for Reibli School students

By: Katherine Minkiewicz, Katelyn Quinn

Smiles and skates were seen over the weekend at Cal Skate in Rohnert Park, where a special skate party for Reibli School was held to provide some fun for the students and families who may have been affected by the fires that raged across Sonoma and Napa Counties last week.

While Reibli School in the Mark West Springs area of Santa Rosa was not affected by the fire and remains intact, save for a few charred trees and grass, the event — which saw around 400 attendees, was hosted by the skate center to provide some distraction and cheer for the families, students and faculty who may have been displaced or affected by the fire storm.

Jean Saya, owner of Cal Skate, said she wanted to be able to give a fun activity for the community to participate in, as she knows what it’s like going through the ordeal of losing a home, having lost her own home to the fire.

“We lost our home, so I feel for everyone who is in the situation they found themselves in… Cal Skate is a family owned business and we are focusing on the business and I’ve been here every day since our house burned down, trying to make sure that everybody has a fun, safe thing to participate in. So we’re trying to provide family entertainment,” Saya said.

Saya explained the business’s main relationship with schools is when local Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Petaluma schools conduct skate and donate events or field trips.

While Reibli hasn’t participated in a skate and donate event, Saya said when she heard how many families from the school were affected she wanted to offer up a place where people could not only have fun, but a place where they can meet and reconnect with neighbors.

“When they called and told us how many families were affected and the fact that we were affected I then wanted them to have a place where they could come first of all just to meet,” Saya said. “A roller skating rink is a place where kids can play and parents can either play with them or they can network and socialize, so it’s a great community place.”

Amid the stress and devastation following the fire, Saya said the need for kids to “wiggle” and have some fun, is important.

“Since the beginning of the disaster I’ve noticed that even if your family wasn’t directly affected, your child was affected… their mood and their need to wiggle and the need to get their energy out was needed,” Saya said.

During the event, children from Reibli got their “energy out” by zooming around the rink. People enjoyed being able to skate around the arena to colorful fluorescent lights and music and large stands were handed out for anyone who needed help with their balancing skills.

In addition to the skating, there was also a large arcade provided with many games and prize bars, refreshments at the snack bar and a chance for kids to play with their friends and for the adults to reconnect with each other. It was a way for the community to come together after the tragedy. Around the area, signs made by Reibli staff and students were hung to thank Cal Skate for opening their doors.

Michelle Gagnebin, a parent of a Reibli School student, organized and planned the event and said she came up with the idea for the skate party when they had to rearrange a pre-planned school event due to the evacuations during the fire.

“We had a pre-planned school event that had to be rescheduled and came up with the idea to have the event even if we couldn’t come to school,” Gagnebin explained. “It was really great and nice to do something fun and there were a lot of smiles. It was very nice of them to open their facility for us.”

Saya said while she lost her home, she is thankful for the community support and for still having her business and being able to open it to the community, “I am really lucky I have this joyful place to come to every day.”