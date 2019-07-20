Cal-Ripken Play-off games in ‘B’ Park

The Rohnert Park Cal Ripken Baseball League has the honor of hosting the 2019 Pacific Southwest 12/70-year-old Regional Tournament. The tournament will be held at Benicia Park on the league's main field from July 14-20. On Sun., July 14 the top 10 teams from the Pacific Southwest which include Ca., Utah, Nev., Arizona and Hawaii will be welcomed with a BBQ, Opening Ceremony and Compete in a Skills Challenge. Pool play games are Mon. through Fri. with four games played each day at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, and 7 p.m. On Sat. morning July 20 the top four teams will play for a spot in the Championship game at 3 p.m. All games can be viewed live on YouTube on our channel Rohnert Park Cal Ripken.

Here’s a complete game schedule

Fri. July 19, 2019

Cent. Cal # 2 vs Utah North @ 11 a.m.

Arizona vs So Cal @ 1:30 p.m.

Cent Cal # 1 vs Hawaii @ 4:30 p.m.

Nor Cal # 2 vs Rohnert Park (host) @ 7 p.m.

Sat. July 20, 2019 “CHAMPIONSHIP Single Elimination”

(Game # 1)

POOL "A" # 2 SEED vs POOL "B" # 1 SEED @ 10 a.m.

(Game # 2)

POOL "B" # 2 SEED vs POOL "A" # 1 SEED @ 12:30 p.m.

***CHAMPIONSHIP GAME****

Game # (3) Winner game 1 vs Winner game 2 @ 3:30 p.m.