March 16, 2017
Cal Ripken Baseball Opening Day 2017

  • Koa Little, 7, of the Rookie Red Sox's team, gets ready to make a big hit during Cal Ripken Baseball opening day on March 11 at B. Park in Rohnert Park. Jane Peleti

  • A variety of Cal Ripken baseball players go up for the ball during the hit-a-thon held after the opening day ceremonies. The day started off with a parade and then the kids and their families enjoyed food, entertainment and watch some baseball games. Jane Peleti

  • The Junior PeeWee Red Sox arrive at the baseball diamond during the opening day parade at B Park on Saturday. Jane Peleti

  • A member of the Junior PeeWee Athletics marches during the opening day parade. Jane Peleti

  • Taylin Archini, a 2011 Rancho Cotate High graduate, stands with her little brother, Gabriel, 5, as she sings the National Anthem at the Cal Ripken opening day ceremonies. Jane Peleti

