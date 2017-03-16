Cal Ripken Baseball Opening Day 2017

-
Koa Little, 7, of the Rookie Red Sox's team, gets ready to make a big hit during Cal Ripken Baseball opening day on March 11 at B. Park in Rohnert Park.
Jane Peleti
-
A variety of Cal Ripken baseball players go up for the ball during the hit-a-thon held after the opening day ceremonies. The day started off with a parade and then the kids and their families enjoyed food, entertainment and watch some baseball games.
Jane Peleti
-
The Junior PeeWee Red Sox arrive at the baseball diamond during the opening day parade at B Park on Saturday.
Jane Peleti
-
A member of the Junior PeeWee Athletics marches during the opening day parade.
Jane Peleti
-
Taylin Archini, a 2011 Rancho Cotate High graduate, stands with her little brother, Gabriel, 5, as she sings the National Anthem at the Cal Ripken opening day ceremonies.
Jane Peleti