Cal Ripken 12 U moves on to regional tournament

The Rohnert Park Cal Ripken 12-60 team celebrates their victory over Laguna, 16-2, Thursday, July 5 in San Leandro. The Rohnert Park team won their first two games sending them directly to the championship game. They went up against Laguna Gray for the championship title, they lost their first game to Laguna Gray 16-2, so they were forced to play a second game against Laguna, which they won and became state champions for their level. They are now currently in Hanford, Ca. for the regional tournament that runs from July 15-20.

Photo by Shannon Yebra