Cabernet Franc and Twice Baked Hummus Rosemary Potatoes

By: Jeff James

As the weather turns colder and the idea of sharing warm comfort food with friends tiptoes into our thinking, two delicious treats can come together to be the stars of your tailgate party. Cabernet Franc paired with Twice Baked Potatoes will warm your group’s souls and bring smiles to their contented faces.

Cabernet Franc is one of the grape varietals which is customarily blended into Red Bordeaux wine in France. It has been gaining popularity on its own as more and more vintners are producing bottlings made exclusively with this well rounded grape. Somewhat lighter-bodied and less tannic than its Bordeaux blending partner, Cabernet Sauvignon, wines made exclusively with Cabernet Franc typically exhibit lovely fruit flavors and can pair well with a wide variety of foods. You can expect berry and cherry flavors often framed with notes of leather and black tea.

Cabernet Franc matches particularly well with this month’s Twice Baked Potato Jackets recipe on a number of levels. The hummus in the recipe adds an interesting layer of texture and warmth which plays nicely with the acidity of the wine, while it’s moderate tannins brace the creamy texture of the Yukon Gold potatoes. The soft pungency of the rosemary melds nicely with the light herbaceous undertones in the wine.

Some of the very finest examples of Cabernet Franc wine are grown and produced right here in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. So whether you are heading off to the stadium with an insulated box filled with steaming twice baked potatoes, or are firing up the oven and having the gang over to watch the game, grab a couple of bottles of local, world-class Cabernet Franc and explore a delicious and comforting combination. Cheers!

Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com