Sports
March 3, 2019
Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60

  • With several three-point shots like this one from Gryphon team captain Katrina Yardley and others by teammates Lhasa Gray and Ruby Lambrecht Credo stayed within 12 points of the Eagles, but the California School for the Deaf won 72-60. Photo by Robert Grant

By: Robert Grant
March 1, 2019

The number three seed Credo girls’ basketball team played the Fremont based number two seed California School for the Deaf, who had home court advantage, in the NCS/CIF semifinal last Wednesday. The Eagles scored first, but the Gryphons quickly responded with baskets of their own and took an early lead. Before the end of the first half the Eagles converted the most opportunities into points and took the lead. After a very fast paced four quarters the Eagles ended up with the win moving on and beating number one seed Laytonville 46-40 for the championship. The final score was the Eagles 72 and the Gryphons 60.