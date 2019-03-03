Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60

By: Robert Grant

The number three seed Credo girls’ basketball team played the Fremont based number two seed California School for the Deaf, who had home court advantage, in the NCS/CIF semifinal last Wednesday. The Eagles scored first, but the Gryphons quickly responded with baskets of their own and took an early lead. Before the end of the first half the Eagles converted the most opportunities into points and took the lead. After a very fast paced four quarters the Eagles ended up with the win moving on and beating number one seed Laytonville 46-40 for the championship. The final score was the Eagles 72 and the Gryphons 60.