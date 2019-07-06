Ca. Dept. of Justice announces ammunition regulations

The California Department of Justice (CA DOJ) has issued a notification to California ammunition vendors regarding new ammunition regulations taking effect as part of Proposition 63. The ammunition-related regulations explain: the process that must be followed to purchase or transfer ammunition; what to do if an attempted purchase or transfer is denied; and what is needed to be exempt from CA DOJ approval to purchase or transfer ammunition.

Under the new laws, ammunition must be purchased from, or transferred by, a California ammunition vendor in a face-to-face transaction. Starting today, the law requires California ammunition vendors to submit eligibility checks for prospective purchasers to the CA DOJ and obtain approval prior to selling or transferring ammunition.

Ammunition vendors are now required to submit the ammunition purchase to CA DOJ. The eligibility checks ensure purchasers are not prohibited from owning or possessing ammunition due to a felony and/or violent misdemeanor conviction or warrant, domestic violence restraining order, or mental health issue.

California consumers may seek the following eligibility checks:

Standard ammunition eligibility check: This eligibility check can be used by an individual whose information matches an entry in the Automated Firearms System and does not fall within a class of persons who are prohibited from owning or possessing ammunition. A determination may be completed in approximately 2 minutes. The fee for a Standard Ammunition Eligibility Check is $1.00.

Certificate of eligibility verification check: This eligibility check may be used by individuals who have a current Certificate of Eligibility to acquire or possess firearms. A determination may be completed in approximately 2 minutes. The fee for a Certificate of Eligibility Verification Check is $1.00.

Basic ammunition eligibility check: This eligibility check can be used by individuals who do not possess a current Certificate of Eligibility to acquire or possess firearms, or do not already have information entered in the Automated Firearm System. A determination may take several days to complete. The fee for the Basic Ammunition Eligibility Check is $19.00.

Starting July 1, 2019, if California consumers purchase ammunition, they will be required to provide a copy of their California driver license or identification card. If the applicant presents a federal non-compliant California driver license or identification card with the notation “Federal Limits Apply” on the front, additional documentation establishing lawful presence in the United States will also be required.

To learn more, please visit the Bureau of Firearms website at https://oag.ca.gov/firearms.