CVYC fish fry boxing event big success -1964

By: Irene Hilsendager

Members of the College View Youth Club came out winners of a series of boxing matches held at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building Friday evening with members of the Sebastopol Boys Club. Out of nine matches, our boys won six.

The results are as follows with the winner’s name on bold type:

50-55 lb.- Donald Cowens vs. Kim Nash

56-60 lb.- Marty Hendrix vs, Mike Thompson

61-65 lb. -Herb Palmer vs. Gus O’ Connell

71-75 lb. – Randy Madden vs. Larry Poncetta

76-80 lb. – Mike Madden vs. Darrell Robertson

90-95 lb. Butch Farrell vs. Gordon Hettrick

96-100 lb.- Bobby Madden vs. Ted Burkman

105-110 lb. – John Nosenzo vs. Marc Nash

120-125 lb.- Bobby Hendrix vs. Rich Siefert

Referee for the evening was Max Gilbert. Don Sullivan an-n ounced the matches and Dick Cochran, one of the three coaches of the home club (the others are Don Smith and Ed Padia) thanked everyone who had helped to make the evening successful.

Special thanks were extended to the many businesses that contributed either in services or in contributions to the Fish fry enjoyed by so many: Fulham Brothers, Clover Dairy Products, Green Mill, Rohnert ‘1964’ Park Press, Cotati Plaza Market, Lombardi’s Market, PAM Markets, Woodly’s Dairy Products, The Cotatian, Sissa’s Market and Press Democrat. Following dinner, the evenings’ program was opened by a performance presented by the Pom Pom Girls: Pan Stephens, Cathy Stanhill, Pam Rippin and Diana Boyd.

Easter Bunny at Cotati Plazas The Cotati Plaza will be the scene Saturday of an Easter Egg hunt for pre-school and school children through the 6th-grade of the Cotati School District. The Plaza will be divided into areas for different age groups and helping the children will be members of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, which is sponsoring the event, and by the Cotati Boy Scouts and members of the Ro-Pen-Co Optimist Club’s junior rifle team. Harvey, the Easter Bunny, will be visiting town that day and will be at the hunt to visit with all the good little girls and boys.

Postponement of ribbon cutting ceremony for Tivoli Gardens Due to bad weather and consequent delays in construction the Tivoli Garden Apartments ribbon cutting ceremony will not be held as scheduled on Saturday, March 28, according to Olaf Gross.

Announcement will be made later of the new date. Mr. Gross expressed his regrets to all who were invited, is sorry for any inconvenience that might have been caused and hope they will join him soon in the colorful ceremony planned for Rohnert Park’s newest apartment building.