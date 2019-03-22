CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline

The Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County has launched its newest initiative in partnership with the county’s largest employers and education institutions. The Sonoma Corps is a pilot program recruiting high school students in their senior year to prepare them for a “gap year” work experience internship following graduation.

Beginning in the fall of 2019, up to 20 seniors from Piner High, identified through a competitive application process, will attend semi-weekly classes to develop work-readiness and technical skills, meet employers and explore how personal interests can lead to lucrative careers with Sonoma County employers. Upon graduation, participants will be assigned to a year-long paid internship based on their learning objectives and aligned to economic development needs in the county. After a successful completion of gap-year internships, participants will be awarded scholarships for tuition at a post-secondary institution, preferably into education pathway programs at SRJC and SSU.

Concurrently many high school graduates find themselves unprepared to enter college-financially emotionally and academically-and instead languish in transfer programs with little direction or motivation to persevere in their studies.

For more information, call Kathy Goodacre at 707-708-7081.