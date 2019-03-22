CRPUSD seeking a new superintendent

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees is strenuously looking for a new superintendent of schools to lead its 5,800 students and 610 employees. The Cosca group, an organization of retired superintendents active throughout California in assisting school districts in recruiting and selecting education leaders, to work with them in this process.

Dr. Dave Brown and Dr. Steve Goldstone met with the board last Tuesday evening and agreed on a selection process and timeline aimed at having a new superintendent in place by the start of the school year, July 1, 2019.

Board President Leffler Brown had invited parents and community members to meet with the consultants, March 14 to provide their input into the qualities they would like to see in their new school leader.

All of the information received at the various meetings will be provided to the board and will be used to identify the kind of leader needed as the school district moves into the future. The consultants expect to present the information to the board at the meeting March 26. All interested parties should attend this special meeting.