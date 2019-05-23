CRPUSD district’s good news in May

News
May 23, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cotati honors and appreciates SMART to offer free rides... Sheriff’s canine apprehends convicted felon RP votes to restrict fireworks Planning Commission approves hotel CHP to check motorcycle safety in local area SSU Police make arrest in sexual assault case An offer has been made and accepted on Rohnert Park’s corporate yard Rohnert Park caregiver arrested Burglary suspect found with firearms May CalFresh month celebration Promotions in the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Homelessness spikes in RP Home delivery changes Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board 73rd Miss Sonoma County competition held at Spreckels Straus Family Creamery moving to RP TAG building grand opening Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” RP Downtown project underway Schools, facilities and bonds: Plans but no money DUI driver crashes into 7-1 Teen arrested for shooting at RP Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE  RP swears in new council member 2018 local stories which made history ArtStart brings art to the RP Senior Center Holocaust piano now in Cotati CRPUSD seeking a new superintendent Superintendent search begins Cotati Council moves ahead Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion CalFresh clients get Feb. benefits early Rohnert Park Station Ave. update Cuts suggested for school district The “Healing Wall” comes to Sonoma County Cotati memorializes victims Rohnert Park considers firework restrictions Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Cotati Council reshuffles seats Help save lives by donating blood New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns Fencing in Sonoma County School district leaders tackle 1.9m deficit School district seeking new superintendent Cotati protests CASA compact School district balances budget More high density in Rohnert Park Put down your phone April is distracted driving awareness month The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU El Camino graduates Rohnert Park Council says we don’t need another agency Rancho students excel in Poetry Out Loud  SC public safety heroes of the year Don’t drive with an open container Traffic concerns top RP survey SSU Equestrian looks to go national Brace yourself for mosquitos Station Avenue project Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety A stand-off with barricaded, suicidal woman ends safely in RP RP has a new director of public safety Mackenzie leaves SMART RP officers spent Sat. car chasing A shimmer of hope against the angry heavy sky SSU to host North Bay Women of Color conference Rancho’s TAG building, now a reality Mayors of So Co write angry letter Dodd’s college student food bill passes Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities Learn to docent at the SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve New signs point in the right direction Where are the ski lifts? Is Cotati being targeted? New alcohol fees for Rohnert Park Sonoma State president testifies for tax relief for disaster victims Fixing Cotati’s roads RP driver identified State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship RP investigates new site for Corp. Yard Two arrested in RP motel for mail theft  Is Juuling the new norm? Cotati considers $15 min. wage No criminal charges filed against PG&E in northern Ca. wildfires  RP decides on west side Vintage race cars on Sonoma raceway track Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club Cotati Police Chief Parish swears in new officer Garber A Sunday afternoon with retired football players Injury collision closes Golf Course Dr. Giving Kids Smiles in Rohnert Park Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled New Executive Director at SSU New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA White receives Matt Walsh Memorial RP and Sunday festivities SSU fraternity banned for five years Name correction: Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation The Rancho Cotati Rotary Club hosts Humanitarian Award dinner SSU and SCOE offer high school internship RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Sheriff’s Detectives arrest SR man after controlled delivery of ecstasy pills. Cotati comes out against CASA Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Becerra urges Ca. businesses resources to help prevent human trafficking Possible change to parking rules Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

CRPUSD district’s good news in May

By: Lanny Lowery
May 24, 2019

Good news on many fronts reported to end the school year.  Tue. evening, May 21 saw many people and programs celebrated at the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District’s school board meeting.

While Superintendent Tony Roehrick huddled with trustees in closed session discussing a special education agreement and listening to Cosca Group consultants explain where the district was in hiring a superintendent, the Tech Middle School library filled with spectators beyond standing room only.  Many people came to honor volunteers and retirees, to find good news about the school district budget, to learn about district marketing and enrollment and to hear the Special Education Committee’s Report.  

No dark clouds spoiled any of the celebrations.  From the reporter’s point of view, this is the most positive school board meeting in over seven years, all of the reports and recognitions reflected the recent district policy of openness and transparency.

The open session began the evening with one hour of celebrating volunteers and retirees.  Principals first honored 11 volunteers presenting each with flowers and a certificate of appreciation while citing the many contributions these people made to the schools:  Shannon Barbato, Brandy Tibbetts, Jimmy Barajas, Amber Griffith, Steve & Chrissy Wilson, Kathryn Smith, Fran Russell, Elisa McCreary, Ryan Ballentine, Scot Worden and Ron Campbell.

Emotions soared as teacher and staff retirees stood at the podium while principals praised their career works and accomplishments.  Then each retiree walked the friendly gauntlet shaking hands with the trustees and the district administrators.  

One display captures the intense feelings expressed for all of these dedicated educators.  Nancy Aiona’s former second grade student, now a fifth grader, stood at the podium with a bouquet of flowers and showered her favorite teacher with all the words one could hope to hear after thirty-six years of working with students.  Mrs. Aiona wept openly in the audience to hear such distinct yet passionate praise.

Other honorees:  Beth Field, Steven Smith, Diane Rasmussen, Lisa Dolkas, Eileen Dabbs, Diane Scott, Sheree Stenberg, Deborah Brooks, Mary Schaffer, Steven Friedland, Stephanie Chapman, Barbara Gegan and Donna Munger. 

Student Services Director Matt Marshall offered a report on enrollment and district marketing that suggested hope for the future.  The bottom line, an increase of students by 102 may be attributed to recent marketing efforts.  A plan to measure the efficacy of marketing using tangible standards showed the new district propensity to deal with concrete effects rather than with empty words.

School Board Student Trustees Carolina Lenzi and Emilia Torres submitted their final reports.  Carolina’s good news about Tech High included positive information about testing, a successful grad night trip to Disneyland, a packed house for a Tech drama performance and the recognition of Hollie Campos as teacher of the month and the year.  Emilia told of Rancho’s big event, the opening of the TAG building, prom, and all of the year end activities that belong to Rancho’s tradition.  Both expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the school board.

Evergreen teacher Lisa Dolkas, who had just been celebrated for retiring after serving the district for 28 years, presented, with many students, the enriching experiences of outdoor education.  The students described themselves as technically oriented and reported that the outdoor education gave them a new perspective.  They love the hikes, the beach, the bonfires, hands-on learning.  They actually like the outdoors and said that this type of education teaches responsibility, learning about nature and prepared them for more such trips in middle school.

Next Assistant Superintendent Julie Synyard then gave an update on the Local Control Accountability Plan.  She will work with Chief Business Officer Robert Marical to examine funding hoping to discover new possibilities.

Rachel Allen then proceeded to deliver the Special Education Committee Report.  The importance of examining the committee’s work led to a few conclusions:  there was purpose in gaining an understanding of the student population, in recognizing gaps in special education practice, in discovering what services the district needs to contract out and studying district and state data and district surveys.  The committee visited three schools that had invited members to meet with staff. Problems with the BEST classes for social, emotional, behavioral issues need attention.  More work must be done with IEP development as well as determining eligibility.  Clearly, the committee acknowledged the need to train and retain staff.  Now the committee wants to see recommendations implemented.  And more good news as the board approved a West Ed Agreement for Review of Special Education Supports and Services as the district looks to serving this population of students as well as it can.

CBO Robert Marical gave an update on the district’s financial position in the Third Interim Report.  The district now shows a projected positive balance for the next three years and expects to receive a positive certification from the county.  The board approved the report, 4-0.

The evening wound down with board and superintendent reports, all of a positive nature.  So, the tone of the evening, reflecting so many accomplishments of students, teachers, administrators and community members ended the school year with a celebratory note, the school district’s good news in May.