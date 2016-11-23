CPOA, Cotati agree to MOU

By: Dave Williams

Cotati’s City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, was expected to vote on a proposed three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cotati Police Officers Association.

The CPOA, whose last MOU with the city expired on June 30, currently consists of Cotati police officers, dispatchers and the community services officer classifications. The proposed MOU, according to a city staff report, includes a one-time salary adjustment and costs of living adjustments in Fiscal Years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The salary adjustments include a one-time equity adjustment in the current fiscal year of 3 percent, and cost of living adjustments in fiscal year 17-18 and 18-19 at 2.5 percent each year for police officers. Police dispatchers will have a one-time equity adjustment in the current fiscal year of 2 percent, and cost of living adjustments in fiscal year 17-18 and 18-19 at 2.5 percent each year. The Community Services Officer will receive one-time cash only payments of $500, $1,100, and $1,100 for each year of the MOU, respectively.

The total cost of the three-year agreement for all 13 positions in the CPOA is projected to be approximately $90,000. Police staff costs are funded out of the General Fund.

The proposed MOU also contains a variety of administrative clean-up language and substantive provisions such as access to work locations and salary adjustments. The access to work locations is intended to provide clarity for the city and staff regarding labor activities and work place access.

One example of the clean-up language is in the area of access to work locations. Wording under the previous MOU stated, “Cotati Police Officers Association representatives will be permitted access to work locations to confer with city employee members on matters of employer-employee relationships but not such internal employee organization business as soliciting membership, campaigning for office and organization meetings and elections. Such representatives shall not interfere with the efficiency, safety and security of city operations or in any way interfere with work in progress.”

Under the new MOU, the wording reads, “Reasonable access to employee work locations through public entrances shall be granted to non-employee officers of the association (CPOA) for the purpose of processing grievances or contacting members of the association concerning business within the scope of representation. Such officers shall not enter any work location without the consent of the chief of police. Access shall be restricted so as not to interfere with the normal operation of the department or with established safety or security requirements.

The final version includes a minor change allowing for up to three members (previously two) to attend Police Officer Association meetings but did not change total time allotments or on-duty requirements.

The City of Cotati generally uses as comparable agencies other small cities in the Sonoma/Napa market area. This includes Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Windsor, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Calistoga, and St. Helena. However, because both Windsor and Sonoma are served by the Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office, these cities are excluded for comparison. Cotati uses total compensation (salary plus all benefits) to determine competitiveness and was used to determine the initial equity adjustments.

If ratified by the city council, the equity adjustment would be effective beginning on the first pay period following ratification (Monday, Nov. 28).