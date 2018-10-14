Kids & Pets
October 14, 2018
CPI offers support

October 12, 2018

Child Parent Institute continues to offer Parenting Through Recovery from North Bay Fires.  These groups are offered on a drop-in basis, and no pre-registration is necessary.  In a supportive environment with others who have lost their homes, the group provides a forum for parents to process their own experiences and to share insights about guiding their children as they recover from the fires. These groups are free of charge and will be meeting on the following upcoming Fridays at 9 a.m. at CPI:  Oct.12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov.30, and Dec.14.

Continue to keep an eye on your children’s (and your own) symptoms, and seek help if these symptoms don’t improve, or if the symptoms are causing significant distress or impaired functioning.

If you’d like information about counseling or other fire recovery related services, you can call the NAMI referral line at: (866) 960-6264.  You can also go to the Redwood Empire MFT website for a list of therapists who are offering 3-5 free sessions: http://recamft.org/freecounseling.