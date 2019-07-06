CPI hosts summer group

The Child Parent Institute is hosting a free summer group for children and teens on the autism spectrum or those with similar social, emotional or learning challenges.

Drama Spectrum is offering a nurturing creative home for young people ages 12-18 interested in learning more about the dramatic arts and having fun together. Through creative collaboration, we will build social and emotional skills, stretch the imaginations and learn tools for expressing ourselves. We welcome students of all skill levels to find their own special way to shine.

Drama Spectrum is for young people on the autism spectrum, or those with similar social, emotional or learning challenges. The group experience is ideally suited for campers with some verbal communication skills and a desire to participate.

The teaching artist team is happy to discuss individual needs or concerns with potential students, caregivers, or referring parties to help assess capacity to participate and ensure appropriate staffing levels. For more information, contact dallasm@calparents.org.