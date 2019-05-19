CHP to check motorcycle safety in local area

Whether you drive on a scenic highway or a congested freeway, motorcycles are all around. As such, motorcycle-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). From Jan. 2017 through Dec. 2017, provisional statistical data revealed there were 95 injury traffic collisions involving motorcycles and 2 fatal traffic collisions involving motorcycles in the CHP Santa Rosa Area jurisdiction.

In an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle incidents or collisions resulting from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, improper turning, and other primary collision factor violations by both motorcyclists and other drivers, the CHP, Santa Rosa Area will deploy additional officers on US-101. The operation will commence May 25, 2019.

To assist the CHP in this traffic safety effort, the Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has awarded a grant titled “Get Educated and Ride Safe.” With the grant-funding, the Santa Rosa Area will continue to deploy additional enforcement efforts through September 30, 2019.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Public Information Officer David deRutte, at (707) 588-1400.