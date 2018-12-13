CHP reminds all of increased crimes

News
December 13, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board  RP swears in new council member Cotati Council reshuffles seats RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer Official election winners as projected by the VOICE Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU Rancho advances to semifinals Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! New residential building lands approved Cotati Council reviews trash plan Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” Bad air quality cancels sports Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

CHP reminds all of increased crimes

December 14, 2018

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Sonoma County Auto Theft Task Force (SONCATT) want to remind the community the holiday season brings an increase in property crimes including auto burglaries and auto thefts. This is the time of year when consumers are shopping and leaving packages and purses in their vehicles, visible to passers-by. Also, now that the weather is starting to cool down, people are starting their vehicles in the morning and going back inside their residences to stay warm while their vehicles warm up. Both of these scenarios are a recipe for criminal activity.

The CHP and SONCATT remind you to be smart about your personal safety and the protection of property. Do not set yourself up to be a victim of a property crime. Some tips from SONCATT: secure your valuables in the trunk or other locked containers, out of sight. Be aware of your surroundings, pay attention to people who are watching you load your vehicle with valuables and watching you walk away. Keep your purse close to your person, away from the hands of passing thieves. Never leave your unattended vehicle running no matter how safe a location you think you are in. It only takes seconds for someone to get into a car and drive away. A great many auto thefts in Sonoma County occur while the keys are in the vehicle, often in the ignition itself. Keep your doors locked when driving to keep potential carjackers from opening the door as you are stopped in traffic. Do not use hide-a-keys; they are no secret to an experienced thief. Most criminals are desperate; they will break into your car to take anything of value, even if it does not seem valuable to you. Finally, park in a well-lit area.

The CHP and SONCATT also remind you it is illegal to leave an unattended child in a vehicle. The CHP and SONCATT wish you a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season!