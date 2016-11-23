CHP program open to young men and women

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Rosa Area is seeking young men and women, 15 to 21 years of age who are interested in a future career in law enforcement to join its local Explorer program. The Explorer program is designed to help develop the skills and knowledge needed to serve the people of California through discipline and a commitment to serving their community.

Explorers assist the CHP both in the office and out in the field. The experience they obtain here will be directly applicable to a future in law enforcement, while building relationships, not only with other Explorers, but also with the community they serve. Explorers receive physical fitness training, medical training, organizational and clerical training. As an Explorer, they’ll attend community service events, staff DUI checkpoints, participate in ride-alongs in the field and compete in Explorer competitions. For additional information visit the CHP web site at www.chp.ca.gov/chp-careers/explorer.

Contact the local CHP office at (707) 588-1400 or visit the office at 6100 Labath Ave., in Rohnert Park.