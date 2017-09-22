CHP offers help with child safety seats

Ensuring that children are properly buckled in a vehicle is one of the most important steps a parent or caregiver can take to protect their safety. During Child Passenger Safety Week, September 17-23, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will work with other safety partners to make sure all children are riding safely.

Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children. In 2015, more than one-third of children under age 13 who died nationwide in collisions were not properly buckled. When safety seats are used correctly, they decrease the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

“A child’s life depends on a car seat and the CHP wants to ensure it is used properly,” CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Adults must also set a good example by always using their own seat belts.”

As of January 1, 2017, California law requires that all children under the age of two ride in a rear-facing safety seat. The law also requires that all children under the age of eight ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat. Safety experts recommend that all children ride in the back seat until 13 years of age.

At child safety seat events held statewide September 17-23, CHP Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians will provide safety seat inspections, education and hands-on training for parents and caregivers. The week concludes with National Seat Check Saturday on September 23. Free inspections by CPS technicians are also available year-round, by appointment at any Area CHP office.

