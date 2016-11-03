CHP launches Start Smart driving classes

Start Smart is aimed at helping newly licensed or soon to be licensed teenage drivers (15-19) become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver. The newly licensed teenage driver and their parents/guardians are invited to attend and participate in a free two-hour long Start Smart class, hosted at local California Highway Patrol (CHP) office at 6100 Labath Ave., in Rohnert Park. Classes are offered the second Tuesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Call 707-588-1400 to reserve a spot in the next class on Nov. 8.