CHP encourages safe senior driving

Seniors represent the fastest-growing segment of drivers; with current projections suggesting a quarter of all drivers will be over age 65 by 2025. To help address the issues that arise with older drivers, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has implemented the Age Well, Drive Smart program to provide older drivers with tools to remain safe on the road.

Senior citizen drivers represent a wide range of abilities and skills. However, some of the skills necessary for safe driving – such as vision, reflexes, flexibility, and hearing – may deteriorate with age.

“Our senior driving class will help refresh driving skills,” CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “One of the most critical assets for safe driving is experience, and experience does not decline with age.”

The CHP invites California’s older drivers to attend a free Age Well, Drive Smart class to learn the tools to driving safer and driving longer. The class is approximately two hours and is offered at local CHP offices as well as many senior centers within the community. The class is a way for seniors to educate themselves, evaluate their driving abilities, and improve their driving skills. More information about this free class is available from any local CHP office. To locate an office, visit www.chp.ca.gov. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.