CDPH warns not to eat La Zagala Tamarin flavor candy

The California Department of Public Health warned consumers not to eat specific varieties of La Zagala brand fruit pulp Tamarin flavor candy, imported from Mexico. Tests conducted by the CDPH found that the products contained as much as 0.17 parts per million of lead, exceeding the stat’s standard of 0.10 ppm.

La Zagala brand fruit pulp tamarin flavor candy is distributed by La Zagala Imports Inc. in Downey, Ca. CDPH is currently working with the distributor to remove the contaminated candy from stores.

The candy is sold in 3.5 ounce brown clay jars decorated with a green and yellow flower design, has a clear cellophane cover and a Universal Product Code of 750114345756 label applied to the top of the contain with a small picture of a cow with “La Zagala” and “Fruit Pulp Tamarin Flavor” in a large font.

Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten this candy should consult their health care provider to determine if medical testing is needed. Consumers who find this candy for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at 800-495-3232.