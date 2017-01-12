CDPH lifts health advisory on crab caught off California coast

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has lifted the last remaining health advisory for Dungeness crab caught along the California coast. CDPH lifted this advisory today due to recent tests showing that traces of domoic acid have declined to low or undetectable levels in Dungeness crabs caught in the area, indicating they are safe to consume.

The final health advisory lifted was for Dungeness crabs caught in state waters in areas north of Latitude 39° 33.3’ N (near Ten Mile River) and south of Latitude 40° 01' N (near Shelter Cove).

Dungeness crabs caught along the coast are safe to consume. However, as a precaution, consumers are advised not to eat the viscera (internal organs, also known as “butter” or “guts”) of crabs.

The viscera usually contain much higher levels of domoic acid than crab body meat.

When whole crabs are cooked in liquid, domoic acid may leach from the viscera into the cooking liquid.

Water or broth used to cook whole crabs should be discarded and not used to prepare dishes such as sauces, broths, soups or stews (for example, cioppino or gumbo), stocks, roux, dressings or dips.

The best ways to reduce risk are to remove the crab viscera and rinse out the body cavity prior to cooking, or boil or steam whole crabs instead of frying or broiling, and discard the viscera and cooking liquids.

Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning can occur within 30 minutes to 24 hours after eating toxic seafood. In mild cases, symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache and dizziness. These symptoms disappear within several days.

In severe cases, the victim may experience trouble breathing, confusion, disorientation, cardiovascular instability, seizures, excessive bronchial secretions, permanent loss of short-term memory (a condition known as Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning), coma or death. There have been no reported illnesses associated with this year’s domoic acid event.

To receive updated information about shellfish poisoning and quarantines, call CDPH’s toll-free Shellfish Information Line at (800) 553-4133.