CASA of Sonoma County has recruited, screened, trained and supervised 150 CASAs who advocated for abused and neglected children and youth in the courtroom, classroom and community.

Aside from being a voice for foster children in all areas of their lives, they have been mentors, champions, long-term connections, and that constant presence in the midst of an ever-changing environment.

In support of the child welfare goals of safety, permanency and well-being, CASA volunteers have:

• Made over 620 court appearances

• Provided over 2,480 recommendations to the Juvenile Court in areas such as health and mental health, extra-curricular activities, education and shelter

• Written over 500 court reports representing the best interests of children

• Provided over 23,640 hours of volunteer time

• Supported transition age youth (transitioning out of foster care)

•Offered educational advocacy

• Advocated for medical and mental health needs

• Ensured their safety and well-being

• Bolstered youth’s life skills and social enhancement

We continued our efforts to recruit a diversified pool of applicants, seeking press and social media coverage in diverse communities, participating in events that target different groups such as the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce, La Voz and Los Cien Sonoma County.