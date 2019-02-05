Burton Recreation Center gets a new look

Community
February 5, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 Volunteer’s Corner Collaborating Together for Peace Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Volunteer’s Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Seniors are targets for telescammers

Burton Recreation Center gets a new look

By: Stephanie Derammelaere
February 1, 2019

The Burton Recreation Center received a fresh new coat of paint inside its rooms this month thanks to the Rohnert Park Community Chorale who received a $2,000 grant from the Rohnert Park Foundation to beautify the center.

“The Burton Rec Center had a lot of deferred maintenance and the interior of the building was looking very sad,” says Cheri Cybulski, President of the Rohnert Park Community Chorale. “About a year ago the chorale started practicing and rehearsing there. We were going there every Tues. evening and had two performances there but it only took six months for me to say “something has to happen to this building.’”

A few years ago the City of Rohnert Park had received a grant to replace the lighting in the recreation center and the old fluorescent lights were upgraded to new LED lights. While this helped improve the lighting inside, it also left all the trim from around the outside of the old lights along the ceilings and walls. When Cybulski heard about the Rohnert Park Foundation small grants program she jumped on the opportunity to apply in hopes of painting and beautifying the interior of the building. 

They did receive the grant and on the weekend of Jan. 18 through 21, ten different volunteers came to take the old trim down, paint the base boards and upper trim, and of course give all of the rooms including the lobby, kitchen and the main room a fresh coat of paint. The old, drab, mustard-yellow paint was replaced with a fresh creamy white coat. Besides Cybulski and her husband Ray, they also received help from Karen and Dennis Ball, Bill Sikorski, Andrea Bosworth, Mitchell Cate, Helen Gunderson, Carl Leivo, and Mary Hanna.

The recreation center is not only used by the Rohnert Park Community Chorale, but the Rohnert Park Community Band also rehearses there and throughout the year the rooms are used by other classes, weddings, parties and quinceaneras. Cybulski hopes the beautification project will encourage more use and renting of the recreation center.

“The hope is, now that is has been made pretty, that there will be more events there,” says Cybulski, “and that the city will be able to rent it out.” 

The Rohnert Park Community Chorale was founded over 30 years ago by Margot Godolphin who led the group as its director for most of that time until she retired and Karen Ball took over the role of director in 2014. Today, there are 17 members in the group.

“Karen is just a wonderful director,” says Cybulski. “She really reaches in and pulls out the best of us. We’ve improved so much since she took us over. We actually received a standing ovation last June.”

The group accepts teens and adults and sings jazz, Broadway tunes, ballads and more at two major performances held every June and Dec. for the benefit of the whole community. They have also performed at a number of community events including Rohnert Park Founder’s Day, the Expressway Christmas Tree lighting, Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies and Spreckel’s Family Fun Event, as well as at schools, churches, senior residential homes and service clubs.

“We’re always looking to expand,” says Cybulski. “We’re looking for new singers all the time. We have auditions – it’s more of a voice placement and to make sure that you can hold your pitch. You don’t need to be able to read music, although it’s helpful.”

Auditions for the spring season is coming up Feb. 5. The group rehearses every Tues. night at the Burton Recreation Center from 7 to 9 p.m. and the audition on the first day will be held at 6 p.m. Interested participants can visit their site on Facebook under Rohnert Park Chorale.

“What keeps me participating is that I love to sing,” says Cybulski who has been with the group since 2007. “I love to perform and it has become another little part of my family. We’re close. We have something we call the lunch bunch where we go out once a month to celebrate that month’s birthdays. We do fun things like parties at the end of the seasons. It’s a social club too.”