Burglary suspect found with firearms

Detectives were investigating two separate burglaries from a storage facility on Business Park in Rohnert Park that occurred earlier in the year. Both victims gave detailed descriptions of the stolen items. Surveillance footage provided detectives with possible leads to follow up.

Through the course of the investigation detectives identified Damian O’Neill was involved in the thefts.

On May 1 at 7 a.m. detectives served an authorized search warrant at O’Neill’s residence and a warehouse in Santa Rosa. During the search, detectives found a lot of the stolen property from the two original thefts plus property from other thefts around the county. Detectives also found hand guns, parts to AR-15 rifles, ammunition and a nearly completed AR-15 rifle with a silencer attached. Detectives found more weapons and ammunition at the warehouse in Santa Rosa.

O’Neill was arrested and booked for the following charges: Burglary, possession of stolen property, Felony possession of ammunition, Felony possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.