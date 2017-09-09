By: Mickey Zeldes

This weekend, Sept. 9 & 10th, the Rohnert Park Animal Services will be having a fabulous rabbit adoption special – all bunnies will be available for the low price of just $15. Join us Saturday from 1-5:00 for our monthly Bunny Day event where we showcase our adorable rabbits outside and have our Bunny Boutique open for sales of fresh hay, treats, and toys. Our bunny savvy volunteers will be on hand to answer your rabbit care questions and set up bunny dates if you are looking for a partner for your pet rabbit. Sunday we are also open 1-4:30 for this adoption special.

In addition to being well socialized, our rabbits are all health checked by our veterinarian and spayed or neutered. They come with a 14-day money back period and a booklet of care information.

Don’t miss this buntastic adoption special – this weekend only!