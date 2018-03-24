News
March 24, 2018
Bunnies and eggs come to Cotati

By: Stephanie Derammelaere
March 23, 2018

The City of Cotati will host its first-ever “Bunny Brunch and Egg Hunt” March 25 for families of Cotati and the surrounding areas. The idea had been brewing for a few years and is finally coming to fruition this year.

“We put it on the backburner and then last year we re-evaluated again but it was still difficult with timing and scheduling to get it put together,” says Ashley Wilson, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Cotati. “But this past year when we had our breakfast with Santa event, I was thinking we could do something similar to this in the spring. I thought we could use a similar formula but with a totally different theme. We have multiple winter events and multiple summer events, but we didn’t have anything in the spring.”

Wilson was hoping to make the event into more than just an egg hunt which can sometimes last only about 10 minutes. So, the event will feature a brunch with the Easter Bunny around 10 a.m., along with arts and crafts in the Cotati room of the Ray Miller Community Center. Children are encouraged to wear their Easter outfits and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Around 11:30 a.m. the children will be ushered outside for the egg hunt part of the event, which will take place either on Cator Field or in the Civic Center Park behind the field. 

“Right now we have 1,100 eggs - that’s how many we’re going to hide,” says Wilson. “Now we’re working on getting all those stuffed with treats- next week will be very busy!”

The bunny brunch will happen rain or shine and the egg hunt was purposely scheduled for the end of the event in the case of rain. That way, children can go home shortly after the hunt. 

The city is hoping to make this an annual event and so far, it looks like it will be successful. At the time of this writing Cotati already had 25 percent of their maximum allowed registrations, so interested participants are encouraged to register online at the City of Cotati website, via email at awilson@cotaticity.org or by calling 707-665-4222. Registrations will not be accepted at the door.

Wilson is also looking for more volunteers to assist with making the event a success and encourages interested participants to give her a call.

“It’s just me and one other staff member that are in the recreation department so we rely heavily on help from others and volunteers,” says Wilson. “If anyone wants to be more involved, I’m always looking for more volunteers for events.”

The event costs $12 per person and children under two are free. 

“I am excited for the egg hunt part,” says Wilson. “I haven’t actually been to one since I was a kid participating in it so it will be nice to see if from the other end. I’m excited to see kids be super excited to find the eggs and fill their baskets. That’s what I’m looking forward to!”