Bunfest April 29, at Burton Rec Center

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

If you love seeing a variety of rabbits (did you know they could range in size from the Netherland dwarf at about 2 lbs. to the Flemish Giant which tops the charts at 22 lbs.) and want to learn more about them as pets, come to the 2nd annual Sonoma County Bunfest on Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m. -- 3 p.m. at the Burton Recreation Center.

Sponsored by the Animal Shelter League and SaveABunny this is a day celebrating everything rabbit! Given that rabbits are the third most common species received at shelters and that they are often the “underdog” at many facilities in terms of resources expended and promotions, we figured it was time they got a day of their own!

Bunfest is free and open to the public and a great opportunity to get up close and personal with rabbits of every size, color and breed. Several shelters and organizations will be there with adoptable bunnies looking to win your heart and a home. Come even if you just want to pet some of these adorable critters; it never hurts to learn about a new subject!

A great line-up of experts will share their knowledge and answer questions. At 11:30 a.m., Graham Quigley, an animal acupuncturist will talk about “The Power in your Hands: Acupressure Massage for Rabbits.” At 12:15 p.m. Marcy Berman, Founder and Executive Director of SaveABunny will tell us about “The Secret World of Rabbit Rescue.”

Speaking at 1 p.m. is Anne Martin, Executive Director of the House Rabbit Society on “Top Ten Tips on How to Make a Bunny Happy.” And last, but not least, at 1:45 p.m. Dr. Debra Scheenstra will address “Common and Not-so-Common Rabbit Ailments.” All talks are free, and no reservations are required. This is a great opportunity to learn from some of our best local rabbit gurus.

Along with all this cuteness and education will be an opportunity to buy unique toys and treats as well as fresh hay at the bunny boutique area. Come hungry! Tasty lunch treats for humans will be available for purchase from Muir’s Tea. There will be a raffle with some great items to win and photo opportunities with a costumed rabbit.

Flyers are available at the shelter; if you can post one at your work it would be appreciated. Or you can join our e-mail list on our website to get an invitation to the event that you can share with your friends. Check out the event website for more details at www.sonomacountybunfest.com and be sure to mark your calendar now so you don’t miss this special opportunity to get immersed in rabbits. They are such sweet, undemanding little pets – they really deserve more than just a day!

Upcoming Events:

Registration is now open for Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp for the young animal lover in your home! One week- sessions of fun and learning for students in grades 2-7. Stop by the shelter for a flyer and registration form or go to our website at rpanimalshelter.org.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity