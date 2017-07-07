NFP was founded in 2000 by Tom Day, when Congress passed legislation stating that Veterans have a right to at least two uniformed military people to fold the flag and play Taps on a CD player. Bugles Across America was founded to take this a step further. In recognition of the service these Veterans have provided to their country, we felt that they each deserve a live rendition of Taps by a real bugler. To this end, we are actively seeking capable volunteers to provide this valuable service to Veterans and their families. Bugles Across America now has over 4000 bugler volunteers located in all 50 states and growing number overseas. Since the Department of Veterans Affairs is expecting more than 1/2 million veterans to pass every year for the next 7 years, Bugles Across America is ALWAYS recruiting new volunteers. Bugle volunteers can be male or female. They can play a traditional bugle with no valves, or they can complete the ceremony on a Trumpet, Cornet, Flugelhorn, or a 1, 2 or 3 valved bugle. The bugler can be of any age as long as they can sound Taps with an ease and style that will do honor to the Veterans, their families, and the burial detail performing the service. There are no fees or dues to participate as a volunteer, although there are certain directives that must be followed.