Join Transcendence, the award-winning creators of "Broadway Under the Stars," for this Broadway-style holiday celebration for all ages, with performers from Broadway shows such as Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Wicked, and more at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. (Fri.) Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Sat.) Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. (Sun.) Lincoln Theater (Napa Valley), 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. (Sat.) on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (Sat) on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. (Sun.) Cost: $39-$139 VIP. $5 early bird discount available before Nov. 1. Youth and group prices available. Website Link

