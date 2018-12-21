Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011

By: Irene Hilsendager

Noel and Jennifer Milo, owners of the new Brixx at 8204 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati are ready to serve you in a family-oriented restaurant with a genuinely fine staff. Brixx is Old Towne charm and comfort combined with a diverse menu. Brixx serves a fresh and delicious product, but what stands out the most is the quality service. The restaurant is sure to please anybody, from ages five to ninety-five.

A background history on the building is interesting to note. About fifty years ago it was a Watkins seasonings store, then a real estate office, a launderette and auto parts store, Zak’s Restaurant, Spiro’s Greek Restaurant and then most recently, Nicolino’s (which has been closed for a length of time) when Noel leased the building from Pru Draper.

Milo says it just sort of happened that the space became available in Cotati with a long-term lease. He had always been looking for somewhere to expand, as the Brixx in Petaluma is quite busy and they wanted to spread the good food and service that Brizz offers. No stranger to the business, Milo had worked in San Francisco restaurants for sixteen years before starting Brixx in Petaluma two years ago.

The food at Brixx is exemplary, with a very commendable wait staff. The prices are quite reasonable, from $7.95 to $16.95. There are many appetizers to choose from, including baked Formaggio and Le Croque Monsieur. Sandwiches include hickory smoked ham with gruyere cheese and chicken pesto with organic greens which come from local farmers. And what a choice of five unique salads! The favorite of the day for this reviewer was the roasted beet salad. They wrap the beets in foil, drizzle with oil and bake them in the oven, then served with greens, goat cheese and a delicious dressing. The beet salad is a meal in itself. Another specialty is the William Tell salad made with arugula.

You think it was hard to pick out an appetizer and salad? Try deciding on a pizza.

There are about 14 different versions from Green Veggie, Papa Joe, Nor Cal, Hot Hawaiian, 4th Rock from the Sun, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Pulpetta and more. The Speziato Gamero-which has spicy shrimp, pesto, roasted red peppers and smoked Gouda and mozzarella cheese was chosen-it was delicious.

Brixx also serves draft beer-$4.50 to $5.50 or bottled beer from $3.50 to $12. Ciders, sodas and soft drinks are also available. Wine is served by the glass or bottle. And ask about the secret dessert-you won’t be disappointed, especially if you share it with someone who enjoys sweets.

The quaint little restaurant can accommodate private parties up to 15 people.