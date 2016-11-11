Bringing the steakhouse feel into your home

By: Family Features

(Family Features) Bring the delicious tastes of a traditional steakhouse to your own dining room with simple steps that make it easier than you might expect to please a room full of hungry guests.

According to a survey conducted by Idahoan, 86 percent of Americans have avoided going out to eat at a restaurant for reasons such as crowds, bad service and noise.

Instead of suffering through the inconveniences, ditch those concerns and bring steakhouse flavor home – an experience 79 percent of survey respondents said they wish was easier to recreate in their own dining room.

Set the table

Rather than plating food with any old dishware, break out your nicest dishes and set the table the way a restaurant would.

Remember: forks on the left, knives on the right. Pull out the linen napkins for an added upscale feel.

Properly setting the table instantly gives your kitchen or dining room the feel of heading out to a restaurant.

Change the mood

Most fancy steakhouses keep the lights dimmed low, so find creative ways to mimic that ambiance at home. If you don't have a dimmer switch, invest in a smart bulb that lets you easily convert a standard fixture into a custom light in minutes. Or skip the overhead lighting altogether and instead dine by lamp or candlelight.

It’ll change the way your dining room traditionally looks by setting a scene that more closely matches that of a restaurant.

Also try turning on your group’s favorite music to change up the audible impression of the night.

It doesn’t need to sound like a rock concert – just give the room some subtle liveliness with soft tunes playing in the background.

Dress the part

Another way to change the atmosphere is to ask friends and family who attend to dress in more formal clothing. Simply acting as if everyone is out on the town can help bring an elevated sense of gaiety to the room.





Start with soups

Much like in a traditional steakhouse, please your guests’ palates at the start of the meal with a warm soup. Idahoan Premium Steakhouse Potato Soups – which bring together real Idaho red potatoes, flavorful spices and rich cheeses in four varieties – provide a creamy taste in every spoonful, perfect for giving your “customers” a restaurant experience from the comfort of home.

According to the survey, Americans are more likely to order a potato soup at a steakhouse than other flavors like crab bisque or broccoli cheddar, making potato soup, which can be prepared in only five minutes, an obvious option to serve prior to the main course.

Main menu

After everyone has their fill of a creamy pre-meal soup, pile their plates with a savory meat and side dishes. A popular combination of a home-cooked steak with mashed potatoes and asparagus can easily do the trick for those who come with a big appetite.

Decadent dessert

Be sure everyone leaves a little bit of room after the hearty meal to top it all off with something simple and sweet. With the evening winding down by this point, a scoop of cool, creamy ice cream should cap off the meal perfectly.