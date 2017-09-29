News
September 29, 2017
Breaking News: 17-year-old arrested after breaking into local home and holding teenage girl at knifepoint

September 28, 2017

Full story to follow in next week’s edition

 

Yesterday evening a 17-year-old male was arrested for breaking into a Rohnert Park home on Meadow Pines Avenue and holding a teenage girl at knifepoint upon entering the house.

The girl sustained no injuries in the home invasion, but was threatened with a hunting knife by the suspect when he found her locked in an upstairs bathroom on the phone with police officers.

In an interview with Rohnert Park police, the suspect said he did not plan to hurt the girl, but did not want to be arrested and took the girl’s phone.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to run from the scene, but eventually gave up when officers surrounded the house

The suspect was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.