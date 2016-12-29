Brain messages can prevent personal change

By: Steven Campbell

Mind, Body and Spirit

Did you know that your brain doesn’t want you to change? In fact, it has a whole arsenal of messages it whispers to stop you from really changing, especially as we approach this time of year, and everyone tells us that we should create some new year resolutions.

Our reaction to this is usually negative because oftentimes they don’t work. There are three reasons for this. Most of our resolutions (new year’s or not) sound something like, “I will walk three miles every other day!” or “I should lose that weight this year!” or “I’ll try to repair that relationship!

I will do this or that!

When we proclaim, “I will walk three miles every other day” our mind responds, “Sounds great! Maybe you will…maybe you won’t! How should I know? I can’t affect the future, and I’m so busy dealing with the present that I don’t live in the future!”

For example, when my father died 40 years ago when he was very young, Mary proclaimed to me, “If you die early, I’ll kill you!”

I was much heavier then, so I said, “You’re right! I need to lose this weight.” So I would run and swim during the week, and lose about three pounds. I’d then gain it all back on the weekend. I did this for 25 years.

I would tell myself, “I will lose 40 pounds!” My brain would then say, “Good idea! Hope you do! Sounds great! I’m going to go take a nap!” Why is this? The reason is that our brains cannot control the future, as they are so busy just dealing with the present. Statements like “I will do this!” or “I will do that!” are usually meaningless to them.

But I’m really trying…

Another reason was illustrated by many of my students. Whenever a student flunked a college exam and slumped down into my office protesting that he was “really trying,” I put a stapler in front of him and instructed him to “try” and pick up the stapler.

His face assumed a rather quizzical look. He hesitated for a few seconds and invariably reached out to pick up the stapler. “No!” I protested. Don’t pick up the stapler…try to pick up the stapler.”

He sat there in front of me, completely baffled. I then gently told him that “trying” to do something is completely meaningless. You are either going to do it or you’re not. But saying that you are “trying” to do something is simply meaningless.

However, our brain loves it when we say, “I’m really trying!” It then answers, “Great! Try the rest of your life. I won’t have to do a thing! In fact, I don’t like change. Change makes me nervous. It involves risk…and it can be scary…and it might not work…and you might fail. No…let’s just keep you safe by not changing at all!”

I should do this or that!

Or when I said to myself, “I should lose this weight!” my brain said, “Yeah! You’re right! You really should, but you probably won’t!”

You see, your brain wants to keep you the way you are – safe within your comfort zone. So what can we do?

Creating the strongest picture

Do you remember when you first learned to ride a bicycle without the training wheels? Your father, mother, brother or sister ran alongside while your hands desperately clung to the steering handles, the bike wobbling every which way.

When they finally felt you were ready to ride without their help, they pointed out a rock in the middle of the dirt road 50 feet ahead and warned you, “Now don’t you run into that rock!”

They gave your bike gentle push and off you went. And to keep yourself from running into that rock, you kept your eyes fastened to it. You know what happened! Bam…right into the rock!

This illustrates an amazingly important brain principle, and that is our brains are teleological, they seek the strongest picture.

They are like a guided missile. Just as a missile seeks objects, they seek pictures or ideas. Unlike a bullet which never veers from its path, our brains are continually correcting ourselves to find whatever target you are locking onto. And what is that target? It is the self-image that you have created in your mind that has become the “strongest picture.”

Your brain hates change, but it loves to create. When I was trying to lose all that weight, my strongest picture was that of a 230-pound man because that was how I saw myself. My brain then locked onto that self-image and never veered away. However, as I created a new self-image of a 190-pound man (or a non-smoker, or a person who does not lose her temper with her children) and locked onto those new self-images, my brain did too.

It’s interesting. Somewhere in my brain, floating about in the trillions of patterns it contains, there is still a self-image of myself as a 230-pound man. (The only way to get rid of it is through a pre-frontal lobotomy…which I’m not going to have, thank you very much!)

But do you know what? I don’t pay attention to it. Every day, with every meal, I decide that it is not the strongest picture. The image I have locked onto is that of a 190-pound man, and that is the one my brain is also locked onto.

And all of this is accomplished through what you say to yourself about yourself. You lock onto what you want to be…now, as if it has already happened. And do you know what your brain does? It locks onto it, too. And then it does everything it can to make it happen!

What a wonderful way to start 2017!

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.