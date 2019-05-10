Boys lacrosse played last home game

The Rancho Cotate High School boys’ lacrosse team played their last home game Wed., April 24 at Cougar Stadium. Prior to the start of the game, the Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club U10 boys escorted the seniors onto the field to be recognized. The seniors, Anthony Aguirre, Ethan Whitehall, Branden Slate, Shaun Gorman, Ben Mroz, Garret Hawkins, Kevin Banuelos, Nathan Breen and Connor Barbato were honored by their team and were introduced to the spectators and had photos taken with their families. Rancho played against Petaluma High School and were not able to get the win as Petaluma defeated Rancho 8-2.

Photo by Jane Peleti