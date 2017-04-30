Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment

On March 29, Rohnert Park Public Safety Detectives were contacted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Agents regarding information that was posted on the internet about a young girl putting that child in danger. It had been discovered that personal information about a 6 -year -old girl had been posted in an internet chat room where images of child pornography was being shared between the users, and arrangements were being made to have children available to be molested.

The IP Address for the user who posted the photos and personal info of the girl came back to a residence on East Cotati Ave. in Rohnert Park. Through further investigation, it was determined that 22- year -old Benjamin Goerke lived at the residence the IP Address returned to. It was also found that Goerke was the Program Director at the Boys and Girls Club the victim attended, and he had worked at other Boys and Girls Clubs in Petaluma as well.

Goerke was taken into custody April 24 when he showed up at the school per the arrest warrant, and then the search warrant was served as well. Goerke was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the arrest warrant.

It is unknown at this time if there are any other victim’s related to Goerke’s activities, but the investigation is continuing. If anyone has any information related to this investigation, or knows of any other potential victims associated with Goerke, Rohnert Park Public Safety requesting you contact them at (707)584-2630.