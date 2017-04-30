Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment

News
April 30, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Armed suspect arrested after resistance Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF RP girl accosted while walking to school And they're off. . . Community quickly rallies for Project Grad Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Two RP Parks getting upgrades Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement Saddle Up and Ride Cotati opposes SB 618 Graton Tribe makes good on payments A mission to help RP man arrested for attempted murder A traditional dance of Japan RAFD names part-time fire chief Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Padre Town Center changes hands RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP man busted for possession of meth CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Man arrested for attempted murder A bit of Uganda Reilani Peleti RP to replace old trees Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested on drug possession charges CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent

Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment

April 28, 2017

On March 29, Rohnert Park Public Safety Detectives were contacted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Agents regarding information that was posted on the internet about a young girl putting that child in danger. It had been discovered that personal information about a 6 -year -old girl had been posted in an internet chat room where images of child pornography was being shared between the users, and arrangements were being made to have children available to be molested. 

The IP Address for the user who posted the photos and personal info of the girl came back to a residence on East Cotati Ave. in Rohnert Park. Through further investigation, it was determined that 22- year -old Benjamin Goerke lived at the residence the IP Address returned to. It was also found that Goerke was the Program Director at the Boys and Girls Club the victim attended, and he had worked at other Boys and Girls Clubs in Petaluma as well. 

Goerke was taken into custody April 24 when he showed up at the school per the arrest warrant, and then the search warrant was served as well. Goerke was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the arrest warrant. 

It is unknown at this time if there are any other victim’s related to Goerke’s activities, but the investigation is continuing. If anyone has any information related to this investigation, or knows of any other potential victims associated with Goerke, Rohnert Park Public Safety requesting you contact them at (707)584-2630. 

 