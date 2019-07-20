Boys & Girls Clubs is now Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

In order to best represent the region in which kids are served, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County has officially changed its organizational name to Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma- Marin. Currently Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin opens its doors every day after school at 42 locations in 11 different communities in Sonoma County and Marin County.

“Our new name more accurately conveys the vast size of the organization now and the communities we serve in two counties”, says Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin originally was formed 11 years ago when three independent Boys & Girls Club organizations in Healdsburg, Windsor and Rohnert Park merged operations. Since then, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin has expanded operations to Cloverdale, Geyserville, Monte Rio, Guerneville, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Marin City. Annually, 10,000 young people attend Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, with the goal of unlocking the limitless potential of every child visiting the Clubs. “I’ve had the pleasure of partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin in multiple school districts and have experienced firsthand the impact they are having on so many kids and families in our communities”, says Dana Pedersen, Superintendent of the Guerneville School District.

The Clubs provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. The organization seeks to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

