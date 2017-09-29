Bosch charged with several counts of vehicular manslaughter and causing bodily harm

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

The Rohnert Park man who struck and killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist with his pickup truck while under the influence of alcohol, was charged with several counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, and four felony charges at his arraignment earlier this month at the Sonoma County Superior Court.

According to county case records, Bosch was charged with two counts of “Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” one count of “DUI alcohol only causing injury,” and one count of “DUI .08 alcohol causing injury,” four felony counts in total.

Enhancements to the charges include two counts of having a blood alcohol content of .20 or greater.

When Bosch was arrested and taken for an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert, it was found that his blood alcohol content was 0.26, three times over the legal limit of .08

The motorcyclist, Fabian Carreras-Hermosillo, died on the way to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Following the deadly accident, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will be conducting more frequent DUI checkpoints following a grant received from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

In a previous interview, Commander Aaron Johnson of RP Public Safety said the checkpoints are quick and are conducted for the safety of residents and drivers.

“We will ask for your driver’s license and give out informational material and make sure they are not intoxicated,” Johnson said in the previous phone interview.

While the checkpoint may be a nuisance to some, a poll conducted by the Community Voice asking residents if having more checkpoints could help save lives, 76 percent of those who responded said they believed that checkpoints could help prevent fatal DUI accidents.

Bosch will enter a plea at his next court appearance Friday.