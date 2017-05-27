Book Review ‘The Underground Railroad’

By: Berniece Owen

Released in 2016, this book was selected for Oprah’s Book Club, was named a National Book Award Winner, and earned the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Given the success of this difficult-to-read book, I watched a couple of interviews with the author of this unusual novel.

Colson Whitehead remembers thinking as a child that the Underground Railroad must be a real thing – like a subway or BART or SMART here in Rohnert Park. We know, in fact, that it is a name for the secret connection of cabins, haystacks, and sympathetic abolitionists who attempt to conduct runaway slaves to safety. As a grown-up black writer he has chosen to use that thought to tell the story of Cora, a plantation slave from Georgia, as she and her companion, Caesar, cross several Deep South states to escape their bondage. It is a gripping story, and the metaphor works very well.

Cora’s grandmother, whose name was Ajarry, came to America on a putrid slave ship as cargo. She survives long enough to be sold to the Georgia farmer who fathers Mabel, a fierce soul who will become Cora’s mother. Mabel defies the odds and plantation rules to run for freedom in the North. By their cabin she leaves her daughter only a small square of dirt in which she can cultivate vegetables.

The story has its Simon Legree in the form of a slave catcher named Ridgeway, who tenaciously haunts Cora’s escape. Legree was the archetypal cruel plantation owner in “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” by Harriet Beecher Stowe. Stowe was an abolitionist who made clear the cruelties that slaves had to bear in the years leading up to the Emancipation Proclamation.

Whitehead doesn’t pull any punches in describing the routine punishments that were administered by plantation owners onto their human property for transgressions that are trivial by modern humane standards. For research he used many first person narratives gathered by WPA workers. In one instance Cora observes a captured runaway castrated, covered in oil, and roasted alive over a fire pit. As I said, this is a difficult book to read.

However, the writing is clear and moves the action smoothly along. Ridgeway hovers over Cora’s every stop on the railway from Georgia to South Carolina to North Carolina to Tennessee to Indiana. At each stop Cora finds that the “promised land” is not necessarily the oasis she had dreamed about. Informers and paid hunters routinely seize black runaways for return to the plantations. Even free black persons with proper papers are subjected to harassment, capture and return to the South. Fear of black attacks against white women triggered much of the excessive violence by white men toward black men. Economic pressures also contributed so-called justifications for violent behavior. And Whitehead makes the point that Native Americans were also deprived of a dignified life-style for the same reasons and with the same violent actions.

This book is a snapshot of a shameful period in United States history. I suppose we have all heard it before. But Whitehead’s fluid prose captures the era very well. It is graphic and real. I don’t doubt for a minute that there are Coras and Ridgeways in our history. Perhaps books like this one will discourage impulses to repeat the story.

Berniece Owen, Rohnert Park