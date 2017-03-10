Bomb scare closes RCHS

By: Dave Williams

Rancho Cotate High School on Wednesday, March 8, for the second time in less than a month faced a bomb scare on campus, forcing evacuation of the campus.

The last scare occurred on Feb. 27 after classes had been dismissed and students had gone home. This time the threat was emailed to Principal Amie Carter. The campus was cleared of students by 12:45 p.m. after the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety had issued a notice of police activity on campus.

Students, while buildings were being evacuated, were told to avoid the quad area and head straight to the football field. By 1 p.m., the RPDPS deemed the school safe, but classes were canceled and sports contests for Wednesday also were canceled. Classes resumed Thursday.

“The school’s fine and no devices found,” RPDPS Commander Aaron Johnson said. “We searched the campus and felt comfortable giving it back to the administrators.”

Carter informed students and faculty about the threats once they were out on the football field and students then were allowed to use their cellphones to inform their parents they were safe.

The senior class was first released from school and the underclassmen subsequently were released. School officials and officers asked parents to go to University Square if they were unable to locate their children.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s bomb squad searched the area before the school deemed safe.

Officials confirmed that administrators and faculty received a threatening email about bombs and other forms of violence.