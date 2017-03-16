Body of missing woman found

Penngrove’s Annie Bailly had been missing since 2014

The body of a missing Penngrove woman was located at the Pt. Reyes National Seashore, just outside Pt. Reyes Station on Friday, Feb. 17 and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes detectives are considering her death to be a homicide.

Annie Bailly, 63 at the time of her reported disappearance on Dec. 7, 2014, had been reported missing by her husband, Kerry Bailly. Her car, keys and purse were left at her home and she has been considered a missing person for the last two years. Her case has been considered suspicious and the family has issued a $10,000 reward to help locate her.

Motorists on Feb. 27 who were involved in a vehicle collision near Lagunitas Creek off Platform Bridge Road, between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Petaluma-Point Reyes Rd. in Marin County, made the discovery of Bailly’s body over an embankment. They notified the Marin County Sheriff’s Department, which recovered the skeletal remains.

A forensic autopsy was completed in Marin County and, with the help of dental records, Bailly’s body was identified. A cause of death has not been released at this time, however evidence suggests to detectives that Bailly was murdered.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives were notified of the discovery and have been working the case closely with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the National Park Service because she was found in a national park.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Investigations at (707) 565-2185.