Body found at SSU identified as missing Cotati man

The body found partially buried Wednesday in a wooded area of the Sonoma State University campus has been identified as a Cotati man who’d been missing for two weeks, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirk Kimberly, 18, had been reported missing on Oct. 17. A missing person’s alert by the Cotati Police Dept. said Kimberly was last seen leaving Cotati on his bicycle to meet a friend in Rohnert Park. His death has been ruled a homicide, which is the eighth in Sonoma County this year.

Kimberly’s body was exhumed by a forensic pathologist from a shallow grave about 100 yards west of Sonoma State’s M parking lot.

His body, covered in mud, was discovered a little after noon on Wednesday by a university landscaper. The body was mostly buried, but the worker saw the head.

SSU alerted the campus by email of the pending investigation on Wednesday. The area where Kimberly’s body was found was cordoned off and inundated with sheriff’s vehicles within hours.

The SSU police initially took the report on the death, but ceded the case to the Sheriff’s Office because it has specialized personnel who are better qualified to handle such an investigation. Sheriff’s detectives did not disturb or alter the condition of Kimberly’s body and wanted until the body was in a sterile environment before checking his pockets for identification.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 565-2121 or the Sonoma State University Police at (707) 664-4444.