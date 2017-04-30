Blue Apple Dental opens their door at 6230 State Farm Dr

The grand opening was a huge success and everyone was very impressed with the new office. Blue Apple Dental Group is a family-owned dental practice offering family dental care and oral surgery services such as dental implants. Come by and meet Dr. Anthony Lieu, Oriana and their team. Pictured are Dr. Lieu, Oriana, their family and staff as well as Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Councilmember Pam Stafford, City Manager Darrin Jenkins and Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Orloff. Tanya Constantine Photography