Black History Month celebration events

By: Katherne Minkiewicz

Since February was officially recognized as Black History Month in 1976 by then President Gerald Ford, the years since then have resulted in countless events in celebration of the month, recognizing history and culture. For those wishing to partake in local events that recognize Black History Month, there are a number of events planned in the Rohnert Park, Cotati, Petaluma and Sebastopol area.

For those near the Petaluma Library, an African folktales, legends and music talk will be held by storyteller Kirk Waller. The performance will take place at the Petaluma Library on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

The Rohnert Park Library will be hosting a family-friendly event for ages five and up, a family movie showing of a movie that celebrates the month on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Those in Sebastopol can visit the Sebastopol Library to hear village rhythms from master drummer, Onye Onyemaechi. The music will highlight the importance of the drum in African village life and will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Santa Rosa Junior College is also having several events held by the Black Student Union at their Santa Rosa and Petaluma campuses. Thursday, Feb. 15 will have an advanced screening of Marvel’s latest superhero movie, “Black Panther.” Free tickets are available to those who are the first 100 to RSVP for the event at 7 p.m. The screening will take place at Roxy Stadium 14 at 85, Santa Rosa Ave. You can RSVP at umoja.santarosa.edu. For dance lovers, a 90s themed hip hop and R&B dance will be held, Friday, Feb. 23 from 7-11 p.m. at the Student Activities Center in the Bertolini room. You can also visit an African American diaspora pop up museum Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Campus quad on 1501, Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.

The library at Sonoma State University is also making available several volumes of books that explore the major innovators and inventors of the African-American community.

For more information on library events visit, sonomalibrary.org. For information on events at Santa Rosa Junior College, visit, events.santarosa.edu and for more information on the offerings at the Sonoma State library, visit, library.sonoma.edu.