Black Bear is a chain, but it’s still a good place to eat

By: Chris Chambers

Based on how crowded this establishment is, it would seem most of you have been there. Yes, it is a “chain” restaurant.

In 21 years it has gone from one location in Mt. Shasta to now having 82 locations in eight states.

That in itself is a tribute to how the public has reacted to their offerings. They do tend to overdo the bear theme with many meals named something around bears and with the décor highlighting any and all things bear in addition to offering t-shirts, mugs, and sauces with the bear logo.

They are open every day from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All of their menu items are served all day, so you can have lunch whenever you choose to enjoy it.

Their philosophy seems quite simple. Offer “comfort” food in fairly large portions, at reasonable prices, in a cozy atmosphere with friendly and fast service. Actually, this could be said as the goal of most restaurants and the successful ones deliver, while others go away. Obviously Black Bear delivers.

Fortunately Black Bear offers items that are “a little less” on their menu for those who don’t need to have the plate overflowing and price it accordingly. It’s a great option for seniors and children, or those who don’t want to feel sleepy all afternoon.

A wide variety of breakfast meals are offered and many patrons chose to have these for lunch along with an extensive lunch menu.

Some of the breakfast favorites are: benedicts, omelets, pancakes, and eggs of almost any style. For example, there are cinnamon roll French toast or pineapple upside down pancakes or the Volcano (three pancakes, two link sausages, two slices of bacon, and two eggs) for $9.99.

The lunch menu has burgers, sandwiches, salads and tacos ranging in price from $8.29 to $11.49.

I have been there more than 10 times and never had a bad meal. It’s also true that rarely is there an outstanding surprise among the meals. They are what they are and they are done “as expected.” However, the servers make up for that as they are very upbeat, prompt and work hard to make certain that your meal is as you like it. No problem with asking for special options (taking something out of a salad) or adding something to the burger.

I think the soups they offer are perhaps the most overlooked item as they are truly delicious. A meal of only soup is sufficient or for certain a half sandwich (choice of ham, turkey or Albacore tuna) and a bowl of soup is plenty. The soup is $5.99 and the half sandwich and soup is $8.99.

There is just a warm and good feeling one gets from dining at “The Bear” and a lot of it comes from knowing that you will obtain good value for your money and that it will bring back some of those “home” memories.

Should you have a great appetite, it does offer a collection of “in-house” made pies (changing seasonally) and it boasts great milk shakes ($4.29 for the shakes.)

Enjoy your experience, as you will “barely” be able to walk out!

The Black Bear is located at 6255 Commerce Blvd., in Rohnert Park. Call (707) 584-8522 for more information.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so, drop a line.